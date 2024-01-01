50 Saint Helena pounds to Lebanese pounds

Convert SHP to LBP at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ل.ل.113,200 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 SHP to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High116,704.0000120,208.0000
Low112,999.0000112,999.0000
Average115,154.4667116,978.2444
Change-2.60%-4.33%
View full history

1 SHP to LBP stats

The performance of SHP to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 116,704.0000 and a 30 day low of 112,999.0000. This means the 30 day average was 115,154.4667. The change for SHP to LBP was -2.60.

The performance of SHP to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 120,208.0000 and a 90 day low of 112,999.0000. This means the 90 day average was 116,978.2444. The change for SHP to LBP was -4.33.

Track market ratesView SHP to LBP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9491.5321.34318.091.3961.701
1 GBP1.26411.21.9371.69722.871.7652.15
1 EUR1.0540.83311.6141.41519.0591.471.792
1 AUD0.6530.5160.6210.87611.8090.9111.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Lebanese Pound
1 SHP113,182.00000 LBP
5 SHP565,910.00000 LBP
10 SHP1,131,820.00000 LBP
20 SHP2,263,640.00000 LBP
50 SHP5,659,100.00000 LBP
100 SHP11,318,200.00000 LBP
250 SHP28,295,500.00000 LBP
500 SHP56,591,000.00000 LBP
1000 SHP113,182,000.00000 LBP
2000 SHP226,364,000.00000 LBP
5000 SHP565,910,000.00000 LBP
10000 SHP1,131,820,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 LBP0.00001 SHP
5 LBP0.00004 SHP
10 LBP0.00009 SHP
20 LBP0.00018 SHP
50 LBP0.00044 SHP
100 LBP0.00088 SHP
250 LBP0.00221 SHP
500 LBP0.00442 SHP
1000 LBP0.00884 SHP
2000 LBP0.01767 SHP
5000 LBP0.04418 SHP
10000 LBP0.08835 SHP