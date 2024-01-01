1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert SHP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Q9.749 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14
Track the exchange rate

SHP to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

GTQ
1 SHP to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.066310.3726
Low9.74759.7475
Average9.936110.1008
Change-2.87%-4.72%
1 SHP to GTQ stats

The performance of SHP to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0663 and a 30 day low of 9.7475. This means the 30 day average was 9.9361. The change for SHP to GTQ was -2.87.

The performance of SHP to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.3726 and a 90 day low of 9.7475. This means the 90 day average was 10.1008. The change for SHP to GTQ was -4.72.

1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.1181.3961.704
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.8951.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0631.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.8120.911.111

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SHP9.74896 GTQ
5 SHP48.74480 GTQ
10 SHP97.48960 GTQ
20 SHP194.97920 GTQ
50 SHP487.44800 GTQ
100 SHP974.89600 GTQ
250 SHP2,437.24000 GTQ
500 SHP4,874.48000 GTQ
1000 SHP9,748.96000 GTQ
2000 SHP19,497.92000 GTQ
5000 SHP48,744.80000 GTQ
10000 SHP97,489.60000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Saint Helena Pound
1 GTQ0.10258 SHP
5 GTQ0.51288 SHP
10 GTQ1.02575 SHP
20 GTQ2.05150 SHP
50 GTQ5.12875 SHP
100 GTQ10.25750 SHP
250 GTQ25.64375 SHP
500 GTQ51.28750 SHP
1000 GTQ102.57500 SHP
2000 GTQ205.15000 SHP
5000 GTQ512.87500 SHP
10000 GTQ1,025.75000 SHP