5,000 Saint Helena pounds to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert SHP to ANG at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ƒ2.261 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
SHP to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ANG
1 SHP to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.33412.4034
Low2.25872.2587
Average2.30222.3389
Change-2.66%-4.39%
1 SHP to ANG stats

The performance of SHP to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3341 and a 30 day low of 2.2587. This means the 30 day average was 2.3022. The change for SHP to ANG was -2.66.

The performance of SHP to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4034 and a 90 day low of 2.2587. This means the 90 day average was 2.3389. The change for SHP to ANG was -4.39.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7920.9511.5361.34518.1251.3971.705
1 GBP1.26311.2011.941.69922.8991.7652.155
1 EUR1.0520.83211.6151.41419.0611.4691.794
1 AUD0.6510.5150.61910.87611.8030.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 SHP2.26149 ANG
5 SHP11.30745 ANG
10 SHP22.61490 ANG
20 SHP45.22980 ANG
50 SHP113.07450 ANG
100 SHP226.14900 ANG
250 SHP565.37250 ANG
500 SHP1,130.74500 ANG
1000 SHP2,261.49000 ANG
2000 SHP4,522.98000 ANG
5000 SHP11,307.45000 ANG
10000 SHP22,614.90000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Saint Helena Pound
1 ANG0.44219 SHP
5 ANG2.21094 SHP
10 ANG4.42187 SHP
20 ANG8.84374 SHP
50 ANG22.10935 SHP
100 ANG44.21870 SHP
250 ANG110.54675 SHP
500 ANG221.09350 SHP
1000 ANG442.18700 SHP
2000 ANG884.37400 SHP
5000 ANG2,210.93500 SHP
10000 ANG4,421.87000 SHP