1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Albanian leks

Convert SHP to ALL at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Lek117.9 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
SHP to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ALL
1 SHP to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.5630119.1100
Low116.5100116.5100
Average117.8188118.1471
Change-0.50%-0.48%
1 SHP to ALL stats

The performance of SHP to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.5630 and a 30 day low of 116.5100. This means the 30 day average was 117.8188. The change for SHP to ALL was -0.50.

The performance of SHP to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 119.1100 and a 90 day low of 116.5100. This means the 90 day average was 118.1471. The change for SHP to ALL was -0.48.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Albanian Lek
1 SHP117.91000 ALL
5 SHP589.55000 ALL
10 SHP1,179.10000 ALL
20 SHP2,358.20000 ALL
50 SHP5,895.50000 ALL
100 SHP11,791.00000 ALL
250 SHP29,477.50000 ALL
500 SHP58,955.00000 ALL
1000 SHP117,910.00000 ALL
2000 SHP235,820.00000 ALL
5000 SHP589,550.00000 ALL
10000 SHP1,179,100.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Saint Helena Pound
1 ALL0.00848 SHP
5 ALL0.04241 SHP
10 ALL0.08481 SHP
20 ALL0.16962 SHP
50 ALL0.42405 SHP
100 ALL0.84810 SHP
250 ALL2.12026 SHP
500 ALL4.24051 SHP
1000 ALL8.48102 SHP
2000 ALL16.96204 SHP
5000 ALL42.40510 SHP
10000 ALL84.81020 SHP