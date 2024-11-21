1 thousand Singapore dollars to South African rand

Convert SGD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = R13.49 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
SGD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 SGD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.581913.7609
Low13.102713.1027
Average13.382913.4819
Change1.23%-1.00%
1 SGD to ZAR stats

The performance of SGD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5819 and a 30 day low of 13.1027. This means the 30 day average was 13.3829. The change for SGD to ZAR was 1.23.

The performance of SGD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.7609 and a 90 day low of 13.1027. This means the 90 day average was 13.4819. The change for SGD to ZAR was -1.00.

How to convert Singapore dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / South African Rand
1 SGD13.48500 ZAR
5 SGD67.42500 ZAR
10 SGD134.85000 ZAR
20 SGD269.70000 ZAR
50 SGD674.25000 ZAR
100 SGD1,348.50000 ZAR
250 SGD3,371.25000 ZAR
500 SGD6,742.50000 ZAR
1000 SGD13,485.00000 ZAR
2000 SGD26,970.00000 ZAR
5000 SGD67,425.00000 ZAR
10000 SGD134,850.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Singapore Dollar
1 ZAR0.07416 SGD
5 ZAR0.37078 SGD
10 ZAR0.74157 SGD
20 ZAR1.48313 SGD
50 ZAR3.70783 SGD
100 ZAR7.41565 SGD
250 ZAR18.53913 SGD
500 ZAR37.07825 SGD
1000 ZAR74.15650 SGD
2000 ZAR148.31300 SGD
5000 ZAR370.78250 SGD
10000 ZAR741.56500 SGD