50 Singapore dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SGD to XOF at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = CFA463.9 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
SGD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 SGD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High463.8790463.8790
Low456.3380450.4750
Average460.1569457.7430
Change0.51%2.98%
1 SGD to XOF stats

The performance of SGD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 463.8790 and a 30 day low of 456.3380. This means the 30 day average was 460.1569. The change for SGD to XOF was 0.51.

The performance of SGD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 463.8790 and a 90 day low of 450.4750. This means the 90 day average was 457.7430. The change for SGD to XOF was 2.98.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SGD463.87900 XOF
5 SGD2,319.39500 XOF
10 SGD4,638.79000 XOF
20 SGD9,277.58000 XOF
50 SGD23,193.95000 XOF
100 SGD46,387.90000 XOF
250 SGD115,969.75000 XOF
500 SGD231,939.50000 XOF
1000 SGD463,879.00000 XOF
2000 SGD927,758.00000 XOF
5000 SGD2,319,395.00000 XOF
10000 SGD4,638,790.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Singapore Dollar
1 XOF0.00216 SGD
5 XOF0.01078 SGD
10 XOF0.02156 SGD
20 XOF0.04311 SGD
50 XOF0.10779 SGD
100 XOF0.21557 SGD
250 XOF0.53894 SGD
500 XOF1.07787 SGD
1000 XOF2.15574 SGD
2000 XOF4.31148 SGD
5000 XOF10.77870 SGD
10000 XOF21.55740 SGD