1 thousand Singapore dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert SGD to UGX at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Ush2,747 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:47
SGD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 SGD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,793.51002,884.3800
Low2,724.13002,724.1300
Average2,759.74202,814.9492
Change-1.35%-3.81%
1 SGD to UGX stats

The performance of SGD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,793.5100 and a 30 day low of 2,724.1300. This means the 30 day average was 2,759.7420. The change for SGD to UGX was -1.35.

The performance of SGD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,884.3800 and a 90 day low of 2,724.1300. This means the 90 day average was 2,814.9492. The change for SGD to UGX was -3.81.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SGD2,746.77000 UGX
5 SGD13,733.85000 UGX
10 SGD27,467.70000 UGX
20 SGD54,935.40000 UGX
50 SGD137,338.50000 UGX
100 SGD274,677.00000 UGX
250 SGD686,692.50000 UGX
500 SGD1,373,385.00000 UGX
1000 SGD2,746,770.00000 UGX
2000 SGD5,493,540.00000 UGX
5000 SGD13,733,850.00000 UGX
10000 SGD27,467,700.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 UGX0.00036 SGD
5 UGX0.00182 SGD
10 UGX0.00364 SGD
20 UGX0.00728 SGD
50 UGX0.01820 SGD
100 UGX0.03641 SGD
250 UGX0.09102 SGD
500 UGX0.18203 SGD
1000 UGX0.36406 SGD
2000 UGX0.72813 SGD
5000 UGX1.82032 SGD
10000 UGX3.64063 SGD