5 Singapore dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias
Convert SGD to UAH at the real exchange rate
SGD to UAH conversion chart
1 SGD = 30.65960 UAH
|1 SGD to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|31.3297
|32.0883
|Low
|30.4842
|30.4842
|Average
|30.8121
|31.2618
|Change
|-1.36%
|-2.45%
1 SGD to UAH stats
The performance of SGD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3297 and a 30 day low of 30.4842. This means the 30 day average was 30.8121. The change for SGD to UAH was -1.36.
The performance of SGD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.0883 and a 90 day low of 30.4842. This means the 90 day average was 31.2618. The change for SGD to UAH was -2.45.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 SGD
|30.65960 UAH
|5 SGD
|153.29800 UAH
|10 SGD
|306.59600 UAH
|20 SGD
|613.19200 UAH
|50 SGD
|1,532.98000 UAH
|100 SGD
|3,065.96000 UAH
|250 SGD
|7,664.90000 UAH
|500 SGD
|15,329.80000 UAH
|1000 SGD
|30,659.60000 UAH
|2000 SGD
|61,319.20000 UAH
|5000 SGD
|153,298.00000 UAH
|10000 SGD
|306,596.00000 UAH