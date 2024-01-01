1 thousand Singapore dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SGD to UAH at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₴30.59 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
SGD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 SGD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.329732.0883
Low30.492130.4921
Average30.913731.3253
Change-1.79%-2.95%
1 SGD to UAH stats

The performance of SGD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3297 and a 30 day low of 30.4921. This means the 30 day average was 30.9137. The change for SGD to UAH was -1.79.

The performance of SGD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.0883 and a 90 day low of 30.4921. This means the 90 day average was 31.3253. The change for SGD to UAH was -2.95.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SGD30.59060 UAH
5 SGD152.95300 UAH
10 SGD305.90600 UAH
20 SGD611.81200 UAH
50 SGD1,529.53000 UAH
100 SGD3,059.06000 UAH
250 SGD7,647.65000 UAH
500 SGD15,295.30000 UAH
1000 SGD30,590.60000 UAH
2000 SGD61,181.20000 UAH
5000 SGD152,953.00000 UAH
10000 SGD305,906.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Singapore Dollar
1 UAH0.03269 SGD
5 UAH0.16345 SGD
10 UAH0.32690 SGD
20 UAH0.65380 SGD
50 UAH1.63449 SGD
100 UAH3.26898 SGD
250 UAH8.17245 SGD
500 UAH16.34490 SGD
1000 UAH32.68980 SGD
2000 UAH65.37960 SGD
5000 UAH163.44900 SGD
10000 UAH326.89800 SGD