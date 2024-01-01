50 Singapore dollars to Turkmenistani manats
Convert SGD to TMT at the real exchange rate
SGD to TMT conversion chart
1 SGD = 2.60485 TMT
0
|1 SGD to TMT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.6647
|2.7333
|Low
|2.5998
|2.5998
|Average
|2.6344
|2.6726
|Change
|-2.02%
|-3.17%
|View full history
1 SGD to TMT stats
The performance of SGD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6647 and a 30 day low of 2.5998. This means the 30 day average was 2.6344. The change for SGD to TMT was -2.02.
The performance of SGD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7333 and a 90 day low of 2.5998. This means the 90 day average was 2.6726. The change for SGD to TMT was -3.17.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 SGD
|2.60485 TMT
|5 SGD
|13.02425 TMT
|10 SGD
|26.04850 TMT
|20 SGD
|52.09700 TMT
|50 SGD
|130.24250 TMT
|100 SGD
|260.48500 TMT
|250 SGD
|651.21250 TMT
|500 SGD
|1,302.42500 TMT
|1000 SGD
|2,604.85000 TMT
|2000 SGD
|5,209.70000 TMT
|5000 SGD
|13,024.25000 TMT
|10000 SGD
|26,048.50000 TMT