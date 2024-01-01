1 Singapore dollar to Surinamese dollars

Convert SGD to SRD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $26.38 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
SGD to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SRD
1 SGD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.568326.5683
Low24.837522.1603
Average25.938324.1276
Change5.25%18.61%
1 SGD to SRD stats

The performance of SGD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.5683 and a 30 day low of 24.8375. This means the 30 day average was 25.9383. The change for SGD to SRD was 5.25.

The performance of SGD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.5683 and a 90 day low of 22.1603. This means the 90 day average was 24.1276. The change for SGD to SRD was 18.61.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 SGD26.38410 SRD
5 SGD131.92050 SRD
10 SGD263.84100 SRD
20 SGD527.68200 SRD
50 SGD1,319.20500 SRD
100 SGD2,638.41000 SRD
250 SGD6,596.02500 SRD
500 SGD13,192.05000 SRD
1000 SGD26,384.10000 SRD
2000 SGD52,768.20000 SRD
5000 SGD131,920.50000 SRD
10000 SGD263,841.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 SRD0.03790 SGD
5 SRD0.18951 SGD
10 SRD0.37902 SGD
20 SRD0.75803 SGD
50 SRD1.89508 SGD
100 SRD3.79016 SGD
250 SRD9.47540 SGD
500 SRD18.95080 SGD
1000 SRD37.90160 SGD
2000 SRD75.80320 SGD
5000 SRD189.50800 SGD
10000 SRD379.01600 SGD