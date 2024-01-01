20 Singapore dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert SGD to SHP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = £0.5892 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
SGD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 SGD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58520.5844
Change0.69%1.31%
1 SGD to SHP stats

The performance of SGD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5852. The change for SGD to SHP was 0.69.

The performance of SGD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for SGD to SHP was 1.31.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SGD0.58916 SHP
5 SGD2.94579 SHP
10 SGD5.89157 SHP
20 SGD11.78314 SHP
50 SGD29.45785 SHP
100 SGD58.91570 SHP
250 SGD147.28925 SHP
500 SGD294.57850 SHP
1000 SGD589.15700 SHP
2000 SGD1,178.31400 SHP
5000 SGD2,945.78500 SHP
10000 SGD5,891.57000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 SHP1.69734 SGD
5 SHP8.48670 SGD
10 SHP16.97340 SGD
20 SHP33.94680 SGD
50 SHP84.86700 SGD
100 SHP169.73400 SGD
250 SHP424.33500 SGD
500 SHP848.67000 SGD
1000 SHP1,697.34000 SGD
2000 SHP3,394.68000 SGD
5000 SHP8,486.70000 SGD
10000 SHP16,973.40000 SGD