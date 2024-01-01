1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Singapore dollars

Convert SHP to SGD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = S$1.698 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 SHP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72231.7251
Low1.69391.6939
Average1.70871.7111
Change-0.64%-1.25%
View full history

1 SHP to SGD stats

The performance of SHP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7223 and a 30 day low of 1.6939. This means the 30 day average was 1.7087. The change for SHP to SGD was -0.64.

The performance of SHP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7251 and a 90 day low of 1.6939. This means the 90 day average was 1.7111. The change for SHP to SGD was -1.25.

Track market ratesView SHP to SGD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9491.5321.34217.9941.3961.701
1 GBP1.26511.21.9381.69822.7571.7662.152
1 EUR1.0540.83311.6151.41518.9611.4711.793
1 AUD0.6530.5160.61910.87611.7440.9111.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 SHP1.69786 SGD
5 SHP8.48930 SGD
10 SHP16.97860 SGD
20 SHP33.95720 SGD
50 SHP84.89300 SGD
100 SHP169.78600 SGD
250 SHP424.46500 SGD
500 SHP848.93000 SGD
1000 SHP1,697.86000 SGD
2000 SHP3,395.72000 SGD
5000 SHP8,489.30000 SGD
10000 SHP16,978.60000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SGD0.58898 SHP
5 SGD2.94488 SHP
10 SGD5.88975 SHP
20 SGD11.77950 SHP
50 SGD29.44875 SHP
100 SGD58.89750 SHP
250 SGD147.24375 SHP
500 SGD294.48750 SHP
1000 SGD588.97500 SHP
2000 SGD1,177.95000 SHP
5000 SGD2,944.87500 SHP
10000 SGD5,889.75000 SHP