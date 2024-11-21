10 Singapore dollars to Pakistani rupees

Convert SGD to PKR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₨206.7 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
SGD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 SGD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High211.6180217.1030
Low206.4620206.4620
Average209.2342212.4721
Change-2.07%-3.67%
1 SGD to PKR stats

The performance of SGD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 211.6180 and a 30 day low of 206.4620. This means the 30 day average was 209.2342. The change for SGD to PKR was -2.07.

The performance of SGD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 217.1030 and a 90 day low of 206.4620. This means the 90 day average was 212.4721. The change for SGD to PKR was -3.67.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 SGD206.74100 PKR
5 SGD1,033.70500 PKR
10 SGD2,067.41000 PKR
20 SGD4,134.82000 PKR
50 SGD10,337.05000 PKR
100 SGD20,674.10000 PKR
250 SGD51,685.25000 PKR
500 SGD103,370.50000 PKR
1000 SGD206,741.00000 PKR
2000 SGD413,482.00000 PKR
5000 SGD1,033,705.00000 PKR
10000 SGD2,067,410.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 PKR0.00484 SGD
5 PKR0.02418 SGD
10 PKR0.04837 SGD
20 PKR0.09674 SGD
50 PKR0.24185 SGD
100 PKR0.48370 SGD
250 PKR1.20924 SGD
500 PKR2.41848 SGD
1000 PKR4.83696 SGD
2000 PKR9.67392 SGD
5000 PKR24.18480 SGD
10000 PKR48.36960 SGD