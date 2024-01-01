50 Singapore dollars to Malawian kwachas

Convert SGD to MWK at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = MK1,290 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
SGD to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MWK
1 SGD to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,320.57001,354.5600
Low1,288.39001,288.3900
Average1,305.23131,324.2619
Change-2.06%-2.99%
1 SGD to MWK stats

The performance of SGD to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,320.5700 and a 30 day low of 1,288.3900. This means the 30 day average was 1,305.2313. The change for SGD to MWK was -2.06.

The performance of SGD to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,354.5600 and a 90 day low of 1,288.3900. This means the 90 day average was 1,324.2619. The change for SGD to MWK was -2.99.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.4967.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,745.911.6150.83388.8527.6144.693
1 AUD0.65110,366.40.61910.51555.0034.7142.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 SGD1,290.32000 MWK
5 SGD6,451.60000 MWK
10 SGD12,903.20000 MWK
20 SGD25,806.40000 MWK
50 SGD64,516.00000 MWK
100 SGD129,032.00000 MWK
250 SGD322,580.00000 MWK
500 SGD645,160.00000 MWK
1000 SGD1,290,320.00000 MWK
2000 SGD2,580,640.00000 MWK
5000 SGD6,451,600.00000 MWK
10000 SGD12,903,200.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Singapore Dollar
1 MWK0.00077 SGD
5 MWK0.00387 SGD
10 MWK0.00775 SGD
20 MWK0.01550 SGD
50 MWK0.03875 SGD
100 MWK0.07750 SGD
250 MWK0.19375 SGD
500 MWK0.38750 SGD
1000 MWK0.77500 SGD
2000 MWK1.55000 SGD
5000 MWK3.87499 SGD
10000 MWK7.74999 SGD