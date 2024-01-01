2,000 Singapore dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert SGD to ISK at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = kr102.9 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:05
SGD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 SGD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.0250106.3160
Low101.9200101.9200
Average103.7261104.7063
Change-2.00%-1.73%
1 SGD to ISK stats

The performance of SGD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.0250 and a 30 day low of 101.9200. This means the 30 day average was 103.7261. The change for SGD to ISK was -2.00.

The performance of SGD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 106.3160 and a 90 day low of 101.9200. This means the 90 day average was 104.7063. The change for SGD to ISK was -1.73.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SGD102.92600 ISK
5 SGD514.63000 ISK
10 SGD1,029.26000 ISK
20 SGD2,058.52000 ISK
50 SGD5,146.30000 ISK
100 SGD10,292.60000 ISK
250 SGD25,731.50000 ISK
500 SGD51,463.00000 ISK
1000 SGD102,926.00000 ISK
2000 SGD205,852.00000 ISK
5000 SGD514,630.00000 ISK
10000 SGD1,029,260.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Singapore Dollar
1 ISK0.00972 SGD
5 ISK0.04858 SGD
10 ISK0.09716 SGD
20 ISK0.19432 SGD
50 ISK0.48579 SGD
100 ISK0.97158 SGD
250 ISK2.42894 SGD
500 ISK4.85789 SGD
1000 ISK9.71577 SGD
2000 ISK19.43154 SGD
5000 ISK48.57885 SGD
10000 ISK97.15770 SGD