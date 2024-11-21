10 Swedish kronor to Vietnamese dongs

Convert SEK to VND at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₫2,306 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 SEK to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,408.74002,453.2200
Low2,305.21002,305.2100
Average2,352.68032,389.8219
Change-4.30%-6.03%
View full history

1 SEK to VND stats

The performance of SEK to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,408.7400 and a 30 day low of 2,305.2100. This means the 30 day average was 2,352.6803. The change for SEK to VND was -4.30.

The performance of SEK to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,453.2200 and a 90 day low of 2,305.2100. This means the 90 day average was 2,389.8219. The change for SEK to VND was -6.03.

Track market ratesView SEK to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.0811.05384.4661.3974.118
1 EUR1.05410.8337.45911.64688.991.4724.339
1 GBP1.2641.218.9513.974106.7781.7665.206
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9310.1970.582

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Vietnamese Dong
1 SEK2,305.50000 VND
5 SEK11,527.50000 VND
10 SEK23,055.00000 VND
20 SEK46,110.00000 VND
50 SEK115,275.00000 VND
100 SEK230,550.00000 VND
250 SEK576,375.00000 VND
500 SEK1,152,750.00000 VND
1000 SEK2,305,500.00000 VND
2000 SEK4,611,000.00000 VND
5000 SEK11,527,500.00000 VND
10000 SEK23,055,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Swedish Krona
1000 VND0.43375 SEK
2000 VND0.86749 SEK
5000 VND2.16873 SEK
10000 VND4.33745 SEK
20000 VND8.67490 SEK
50000 VND21.68725 SEK
100000 VND43.37450 SEK
200000 VND86.74900 SEK
500000 VND216.87250 SEK
1000000 VND433.74500 SEK
2000000 VND867.49000 SEK
5000000 VND2,168.72500 SEK