100 Swedish kronor to Salvadoran colóns

Convert SEK to SVC at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₡0.7943 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SVC
1 SEK to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82960.8678
Low0.79430.7943
Average0.81210.8379
Change-4.26%-7.58%
View full history

1 SEK to SVC stats

The performance of SEK to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8296 and a 30 day low of 0.7943. This means the 30 day average was 0.8121. The change for SEK to SVC was -4.26.

The performance of SEK to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8678 and a 90 day low of 0.7943. This means the 90 day average was 0.8379. The change for SEK to SVC was -7.58.

Track market ratesView SEK to SVC chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07411.04184.4531.3974.11
1 EUR1.05410.8347.45911.64189.0511.4734.333
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.965106.8281.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9380.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Salvadoran Colón
1 SEK0.79429 SVC
5 SEK3.97143 SVC
10 SEK7.94285 SVC
20 SEK15.88570 SVC
50 SEK39.71425 SVC
100 SEK79.42850 SVC
250 SEK198.57125 SVC
500 SEK397.14250 SVC
1000 SEK794.28500 SVC
2000 SEK1,588.57000 SVC
5000 SEK3,971.42500 SVC
10000 SEK7,942.85000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Swedish Krona
1 SVC1.25899 SEK
5 SVC6.29495 SEK
10 SVC12.58990 SEK
20 SVC25.17980 SEK
50 SVC62.94950 SEK
100 SVC125.89900 SEK
250 SVC314.74750 SEK
500 SVC629.49500 SEK
1000 SVC1,258.99000 SEK
2000 SVC2,517.98000 SEK
5000 SVC6,294.95000 SEK
10000 SVC12,589.90000 SEK