250 Swedish kronor to Romanian leus

Convert SEK to RON at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = L0.4283 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
SEK to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 SEK to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43680.4418
Low0.42550.4255
Average0.43030.4353
Change-1.95%-1.93%
1 SEK to RON stats

The performance of SEK to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4368 and a 30 day low of 0.4255. This means the 30 day average was 0.4303. The change for SEK to RON was -1.95.

The performance of SEK to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4418 and a 90 day low of 0.4255. This means the 90 day average was 0.4353. The change for SEK to RON was -1.93.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04884.4561.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.0721.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.977106.851.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9410.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Romanian Leu
1 SEK0.42827 RON
5 SEK2.14137 RON
10 SEK4.28273 RON
20 SEK8.56546 RON
50 SEK21.41365 RON
100 SEK42.82730 RON
250 SEK107.06825 RON
500 SEK214.13650 RON
1000 SEK428.27300 RON
2000 SEK856.54600 RON
5000 SEK2,141.36500 RON
10000 SEK4,282.73000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swedish Krona
1 RON2.33496 SEK
5 RON11.67480 SEK
10 RON23.34960 SEK
20 RON46.69920 SEK
50 RON116.74800 SEK
100 RON233.49600 SEK
250 RON583.74000 SEK
500 RON1,167.48000 SEK
1000 RON2,334.96000 SEK
2000 RON4,669.92000 SEK
5000 RON11,674.80000 SEK
10000 RON23,349.60000 SEK