Saudi riyals to South African rand today

Convert SAR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = R4.825 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
SAR to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ZAR
1 SAR to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.86834.8683
Low4.60684.5590
Average4.73454.7033
Change3.34%2.17%
1 SAR to ZAR stats

The performance of SAR to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8683 and a 30 day low of 4.6068. This means the 30 day average was 4.7345. The change for SAR to ZAR was 3.34.

The performance of SAR to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8683 and a 90 day low of 4.5590. This means the 90 day average was 4.7033. The change for SAR to ZAR was 2.17.

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.43277.851.3960.94858.921.5340.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.461198.96910.67942.1931.0990.566

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / South African Rand
1 SAR4.82504 ZAR
5 SAR24.12520 ZAR
10 SAR48.25040 ZAR
20 SAR96.50080 ZAR
50 SAR241.25200 ZAR
100 SAR482.50400 ZAR
250 SAR1,206.26000 ZAR
500 SAR2,412.52000 ZAR
1000 SAR4,825.04000 ZAR
2000 SAR9,650.08000 ZAR
5000 SAR24,125.20000 ZAR
10000 SAR48,250.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Saudi Riyal
1 ZAR0.20725 SAR
5 ZAR1.03626 SAR
10 ZAR2.07252 SAR
20 ZAR4.14504 SAR
50 ZAR10.36260 SAR
100 ZAR20.72520 SAR
250 ZAR51.81300 SAR
500 ZAR103.62600 SAR
1000 ZAR207.25200 SAR
2000 ZAR414.50400 SAR
5000 ZAR1,036.26000 SAR
10000 ZAR2,072.52000 SAR