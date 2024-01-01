10 Saudi riyals to South African rand

1.00000 SAR = 5.04505 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.854961.0818589.68321.462231.648030.9524818.4346
1 GBP1.1696511.26545104.9031.710381.927721.1140621.5631
1 USD0.924350.790233182.8981.35161.523350.880417.0399
1 INR0.01115040.009532590.01206310.01630440.01837610.01062030.205553

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / South African Rand
1 SAR5.04505 ZAR
5 SAR25.22525 ZAR
10 SAR50.45050 ZAR
20 SAR100.90100 ZAR
50 SAR252.25250 ZAR
100 SAR504.50500 ZAR
250 SAR1261.26250 ZAR
500 SAR2522.52500 ZAR
1000 SAR5045.05000 ZAR
2000 SAR10090.10000 ZAR
5000 SAR25225.25000 ZAR
10000 SAR50450.50000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Saudi Riyal
1 ZAR0.19821 SAR
5 ZAR0.99107 SAR
10 ZAR1.98214 SAR
20 ZAR3.96428 SAR
50 ZAR9.91070 SAR
100 ZAR19.82140 SAR
250 ZAR49.55350 SAR
500 ZAR99.10700 SAR
1000 ZAR198.21400 SAR
2000 ZAR396.42800 SAR
5000 ZAR991.07000 SAR
10000 ZAR1982.14000 SAR