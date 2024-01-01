Saudi riyals to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert SAR to XOF at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = CFA165.6 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
SAR to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XOF
1 SAR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High165.8910165.8910
Low159.7280156.1910
Average162.7751159.6961
Change2.36%6.02%
1 SAR to XOF stats

The performance of SAR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 165.8910 and a 30 day low of 159.7280. This means the 30 day average was 162.7751. The change for SAR to XOF was 2.36.

The performance of SAR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 165.8910 and a 90 day low of 156.1910. This means the 90 day average was 159.6961. The change for SAR to XOF was 6.02.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SAR165.59900 XOF
5 SAR827.99500 XOF
10 SAR1,655.99000 XOF
20 SAR3,311.98000 XOF
50 SAR8,279.95000 XOF
100 SAR16,559.90000 XOF
250 SAR41,399.75000 XOF
500 SAR82,799.50000 XOF
1000 SAR165,599.00000 XOF
2000 SAR331,198.00000 XOF
5000 SAR827,995.00000 XOF
10000 SAR1,655,990.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saudi Riyal
1 XOF0.00604 SAR
5 XOF0.03019 SAR
10 XOF0.06039 SAR
20 XOF0.12077 SAR
50 XOF0.30193 SAR
100 XOF0.60387 SAR
250 XOF1.50967 SAR
500 XOF3.01934 SAR
1000 XOF6.03867 SAR
2000 XOF12.07734 SAR
5000 XOF30.19335 SAR
10000 XOF60.38670 SAR