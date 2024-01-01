5 Saudi riyals to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SAR to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 sar
808 xof

1.00000 SAR = 161.57600 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9007279.051.350950.923855.99851.522190.789796
1 INR0.012062613.366080.0162960.01114380.6754890.01836160.00952701
1 PKR0.003583590.29708210.004841250.003310630.2006760.005454890.0028303
1 CAD0.7402261.3647206.55810.68383741.45121.126750.584623

How to convert Saudi riyals to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SAR161.57600 XOF
5 SAR807.88000 XOF
10 SAR1615.76000 XOF
20 SAR3231.52000 XOF
50 SAR8078.80000 XOF
100 SAR16157.60000 XOF
250 SAR40394.00000 XOF
500 SAR80788.00000 XOF
1000 SAR161576.00000 XOF
2000 SAR323152.00000 XOF
5000 SAR807880.00000 XOF
10000 SAR1615760.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saudi Riyal
1 XOF0.00619 SAR
5 XOF0.03095 SAR
10 XOF0.06189 SAR
20 XOF0.12378 SAR
50 XOF0.30945 SAR
100 XOF0.61890 SAR
250 XOF1.54726 SAR
500 XOF3.09452 SAR
1000 XOF6.18905 SAR
2000 XOF12.37810 SAR
5000 XOF30.94525 SAR
10000 XOF61.89050 SAR