1 Saudi riyal to Lesotho lotis

Convert SAR to LSL at the real exchange rate

1 sar
5.04 lsl

1.00000 SAR = 5.04122 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9146279.051.351150.923556.01141.521950.790233
1 INR0.012060613.365510.01629570.01113780.6755310.01835570.00953068
1 PKR0.003583590.29713210.004841960.00330940.2007220.005454060.00283187
1 CAD0.7401161.3659206.52810.68348441.45461.126410.584859

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Lesotho Loti
1 SAR5.04122 LSL
5 SAR25.20610 LSL
10 SAR50.41220 LSL
20 SAR100.82440 LSL
50 SAR252.06100 LSL
100 SAR504.12200 LSL
250 SAR1260.30500 LSL
500 SAR2520.61000 LSL
1000 SAR5041.22000 LSL
2000 SAR10082.44000 LSL
5000 SAR25206.10000 LSL
10000 SAR50412.20000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Saudi Riyal
1 LSL0.19837 SAR
5 LSL0.99183 SAR
10 LSL1.98365 SAR
20 LSL3.96730 SAR
50 LSL9.91825 SAR
100 LSL19.83650 SAR
250 LSL49.59125 SAR
500 LSL99.18250 SAR
1000 LSL198.36500 SAR
2000 LSL396.73000 SAR
5000 LSL991.82500 SAR
10000 LSL1983.65000 SAR