2000 Saudi riyals to South Korean wons

Convert SAR to KRW at the real exchange rate

2,000 sar
710,554 krw

1.00000 SAR = 355.27700 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9204279.051.350850.9231556.0211.520570.790108
1 INR0.012059813.365280.01629090.01113290.67560.01833770.00952851
1 PKR0.003583590.29715210.004840890.003308180.2007560.005449080.00283142
1 CAD0.74027561.3839206.57410.68338341.47091.125640.584897

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / South Korean Won
1 SAR355.27700 KRW
5 SAR1776.38500 KRW
10 SAR3552.77000 KRW
20 SAR7105.54000 KRW
50 SAR17763.85000 KRW
100 SAR35527.70000 KRW
250 SAR88819.25000 KRW
500 SAR177638.50000 KRW
1000 SAR355277.00000 KRW
2000 SAR710554.00000 KRW
5000 SAR1776385.00000 KRW
10000 SAR3552770.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Saudi Riyal
1 KRW0.00281 SAR
5 KRW0.01407 SAR
10 KRW0.02815 SAR
20 KRW0.05629 SAR
50 KRW0.14073 SAR
100 KRW0.28147 SAR
250 KRW0.70367 SAR
500 KRW1.40735 SAR
1000 KRW2.81470 SAR
2000 KRW5.62940 SAR
5000 KRW14.07350 SAR
10000 KRW28.14700 SAR