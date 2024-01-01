10 Saudi riyals to Israeli new sheqels

Convert SAR to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 sar
9.77 ils

1.00000 SAR = 0.97670 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SAR0.97670 ILS
5 SAR4.88348 ILS
10 SAR9.76696 ILS
20 SAR19.53392 ILS
50 SAR48.83480 ILS
100 SAR97.66960 ILS
250 SAR244.17400 ILS
500 SAR488.34800 ILS
1000 SAR976.69600 ILS
2000 SAR1953.39200 ILS
5000 SAR4883.48000 ILS
10000 SAR9766.96000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Saudi Riyal
1 ILS1.02386 SAR
5 ILS5.11930 SAR
10 ILS10.23860 SAR
20 ILS20.47720 SAR
50 ILS51.19300 SAR
100 ILS102.38600 SAR
250 ILS255.96500 SAR
500 ILS511.93000 SAR
1000 ILS1023.86000 SAR
2000 ILS2047.72000 SAR
5000 ILS5119.30000 SAR
10000 ILS10238.60000 SAR