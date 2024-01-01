2,000 Israeli new sheqels to Saudi riyals

Convert ILS to SAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 ils
1,972.02 sar

₪1.000 ILS = SR0.9860 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04281.0428
Low0.98600.9860
Average1.02151.0134
Change-1.82%-2.33%
View full history

1 ILS to SAR stats

The performance of ILS to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0428 and a 30 day low of 0.9860. This means the 30 day average was 1.0215. The change for ILS to SAR was -1.82.

The performance of ILS to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0428 and a 90 day low of 0.9860. This means the 90 day average was 1.0134. The change for ILS to SAR was -2.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Saudi Riyal
1 ILS0.98601 SAR
5 ILS4.93005 SAR
10 ILS9.86011 SAR
20 ILS19.72022 SAR
50 ILS49.30055 SAR
100 ILS98.60110 SAR
250 ILS246.50275 SAR
500 ILS493.00550 SAR
1000 ILS986.01100 SAR
2000 ILS1,972.02200 SAR
5000 ILS4,930.05500 SAR
10000 ILS9,860.11000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SAR1.01419 ILS
5 SAR5.07095 ILS
10 SAR10.14190 ILS
20 SAR20.28380 ILS
50 SAR50.70950 ILS
100 SAR101.41900 ILS
250 SAR253.54750 ILS
500 SAR507.09500 ILS
1000 SAR1,014.19000 ILS
2000 SAR2,028.38000 ILS
5000 SAR5,070.95000 ILS
10000 SAR10,141.90000 ILS