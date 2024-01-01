5 Rwandan francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert RWF to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 rwf
2 xof

1.00000 RWF = 0.47635 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.926051.348350.7935561.344651.5238118.955682.9515
1 EUR1.0798511.456020.8569351.452021.6454920.469289.5752
1 CAD0.7416470.68680610.5885390.9972561.1301314.058461.5207
1 GBP1.260151.166951.6991211.694461.9202323.8869104.531

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RWF0.47635 XOF
5 RWF2.38175 XOF
10 RWF4.76349 XOF
20 RWF9.52698 XOF
50 RWF23.81745 XOF
100 RWF47.63490 XOF
250 RWF119.08725 XOF
500 RWF238.17450 XOF
1000 RWF476.34900 XOF
2000 RWF952.69800 XOF
5000 RWF2381.74500 XOF
10000 RWF4763.49000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Rwandan Franc
1 XOF2.09930 RWF
5 XOF10.49650 RWF
10 XOF20.99300 RWF
20 XOF41.98600 RWF
50 XOF104.96500 RWF
100 XOF209.93000 RWF
250 XOF524.82500 RWF
500 XOF1049.65000 RWF
1000 XOF2099.30000 RWF
2000 XOF4198.60000 RWF
5000 XOF10496.50000 RWF
10000 XOF20993.00000 RWF