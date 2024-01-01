500 Rwandan francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert RWF to UGX

500 rwf
1,523 ugx

1.00000 RWF = 3.04653 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 RWF3.04653 UGX
5 RWF15.23265 UGX
10 RWF30.46530 UGX
20 RWF60.93060 UGX
50 RWF152.32650 UGX
100 RWF304.65300 UGX
250 RWF761.63250 UGX
500 RWF1523.26500 UGX
1000 RWF3046.53000 UGX
2000 RWF6093.06000 UGX
5000 RWF15232.65000 UGX
10000 RWF30465.30000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 UGX0.32824 RWF
5 UGX1.64121 RWF
10 UGX3.28242 RWF
20 UGX6.56484 RWF
50 UGX16.41210 RWF
100 UGX32.82420 RWF
250 UGX82.06050 RWF
500 UGX164.12100 RWF
1000 UGX328.24200 RWF
2000 UGX656.48400 RWF
5000 UGX1641.21000 RWF
10000 UGX3282.42000 RWF