10 thousand Rwandan francs to Romanian leus

Convert RWF to RON at the real exchange rate

10,000 rwf
36.12 ron

1.00000 RWF = 0.00361 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.92561.347650.7935561.344651.5233518.94882.9486
1 EUR1.0803511.455930.8573451.452691.6457520.470589.6135
1 CAD0.7420320.68684410.5888450.9977741.1303714.0661.5506
1 GBP1.260151.166391.6982411.694461.9196423.8773104.528

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Romanian Leu
1 RWF0.00361 RON
5 RWF0.01806 RON
10 RWF0.03612 RON
20 RWF0.07224 RON
50 RWF0.18061 RON
100 RWF0.36122 RON
250 RWF0.90306 RON
500 RWF1.80612 RON
1000 RWF3.61223 RON
2000 RWF7.22446 RON
5000 RWF18.06115 RON
10000 RWF36.12230 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Rwandan Franc
1 RON276.83700 RWF
5 RON1384.18500 RWF
10 RON2768.37000 RWF
20 RON5536.74000 RWF
50 RON13841.85000 RWF
100 RON27683.70000 RWF
250 RON69209.25000 RWF
500 RON138418.50000 RWF
1000 RON276837.00000 RWF
2000 RON553674.00000 RWF
5000 RON1384185.00000 RWF
10000 RON2768370.00000 RWF