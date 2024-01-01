1 thousand Rwandan francs to Omani rials

Convert RWF to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rwf
0.302 omr

1.00000 RWF = 0.00030 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Omani Rial
1 RWF0.00030 OMR
5 RWF0.00151 OMR
10 RWF0.00302 OMR
20 RWF0.00604 OMR
50 RWF0.01509 OMR
100 RWF0.03019 OMR
250 RWF0.07547 OMR
500 RWF0.15095 OMR
1000 RWF0.30190 OMR
2000 RWF0.60380 OMR
5000 RWF1.50949 OMR
10000 RWF3.01898 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Rwandan Franc
1 OMR3312.37000 RWF
5 OMR16561.85000 RWF
10 OMR33123.70000 RWF
20 OMR66247.40000 RWF
50 OMR165618.50000 RWF
100 OMR331237.00000 RWF
250 OMR828092.50000 RWF
500 OMR1656185.00000 RWF
1000 OMR3312370.00000 RWF
2000 OMR6624740.00000 RWF
5000 OMR16561850.00000 RWF
10000 OMR33123700.00000 RWF