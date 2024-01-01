20 Rwandan francs to Myanmar kyats

Convert RWF to MMK at the real exchange rate

20 rwf
32.98 mmk

1.00000 RWF = 1.64911 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857181.0804589.63161.455851.64590.9526618.3836
1 GBP1.1666211.26055104.5721.698531.920251.1113921.448
1 USD0.92550.793305182.95771.347451.523350.8817517.0148
1 INR0.01115680.009562760.012054310.01624260.01836290.01062890.205102

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 RWF1.64911 MMK
5 RWF8.24555 MMK
10 RWF16.49110 MMK
20 RWF32.98220 MMK
50 RWF82.45550 MMK
100 RWF164.91100 MMK
250 RWF412.27750 MMK
500 RWF824.55500 MMK
1000 RWF1649.11000 MMK
2000 RWF3298.22000 MMK
5000 RWF8245.55000 MMK
10000 RWF16491.10000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Rwandan Franc
1 MMK0.60639 RWF
5 MMK3.03193 RWF
10 MMK6.06386 RWF
20 MMK12.12772 RWF
50 MMK30.31930 RWF
100 MMK60.63860 RWF
250 MMK151.59650 RWF
500 MMK303.19300 RWF
1000 MMK606.38600 RWF
2000 MMK1212.77200 RWF
5000 MMK3031.93000 RWF
10000 MMK6063.86000 RWF