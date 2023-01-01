5 Myanmar kyats to Rwandan francs

Convert MMK to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
3 rwf

1.00000 MMK = 0.57830 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 RWF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.047787.20391.436241.662360.964818.8314
1GBP1.1534711.20855100.5921.656741.917571.1128721.7225
1USD0.95450.827438183.23371.370851.586670.920917.974
1INR0.01146740.009941140.012014410.01646990.01906290.0110640.215946

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Rwandan Franc
1 MMK0.57830 RWF
5 MMK2.89152 RWF
10 MMK5.78305 RWF
20 MMK11.56610 RWF
50 MMK28.91525 RWF
100 MMK57.83050 RWF
250 MMK144.57625 RWF
500 MMK289.15250 RWF
1000 MMK578.30500 RWF
2000 MMK1156.61000 RWF
5000 MMK2891.52500 RWF
10000 MMK5783.05000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 RWF1.72919 MMK
5 RWF8.64595 MMK
10 RWF17.29190 MMK
20 RWF34.58380 MMK
50 RWF86.45950 MMK
100 RWF172.91900 MMK
250 RWF432.29750 MMK
500 RWF864.59500 MMK
1000 RWF1729.19000 MMK
2000 RWF3458.38000 MMK
5000 RWF8645.95000 MMK
10000 RWF17291.90000 MMK