10 thousand Rwandan francs to Canadian dollars

Convert RWF to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 rwf
10.58 cad

1.00000 RWF = 0.00106 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.926151.348550.794251.344851.5254419.007582.9594
1 EUR1.0797511.45610.857621.45211.6470920.523389.5754
1 CAD0.7415370.68676710.5889660.9972561.1311714.094861.5175
1 GBP1.259051.166021.6978911.693231.920623.9314104.45

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 RWF0.00106 CAD
5 RWF0.00529 CAD
10 RWF0.01058 CAD
20 RWF0.02115 CAD
50 RWF0.05288 CAD
100 RWF0.10577 CAD
250 RWF0.26442 CAD
500 RWF0.52885 CAD
1000 RWF1.05769 CAD
2000 RWF2.11538 CAD
5000 RWF5.28845 CAD
10000 RWF10.57690 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 CAD945.46000 RWF
5 CAD4727.30000 RWF
10 CAD9454.60000 RWF
20 CAD18909.20000 RWF
50 CAD47273.00000 RWF
100 CAD94546.00000 RWF
250 CAD236365.00000 RWF
500 CAD472730.00000 RWF
1000 CAD945460.00000 RWF
2000 CAD1890920.00000 RWF
5000 CAD4727300.00000 RWF
10000 CAD9454600.00000 RWF