1 Serbian dinar to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert RSD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 rsd
6 xof

1.00000 RSD = 5.59708 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9282517.05030.79437619.06951.350951.3459582.9604
1 EUR1.0773118.36830.85580520.54361.455381.4499989.3732
1 MXN0.058650.054441710.04659011.118430.07923320.078944.86563
1 GBP1.258851.1684921.4638124.00561.700641.69435104.435

How to convert Serbian dinars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RSD5.59708 XOF
5 RSD27.98540 XOF
10 RSD55.97080 XOF
20 RSD111.94160 XOF
50 RSD279.85400 XOF
100 RSD559.70800 XOF
250 RSD1399.27000 XOF
500 RSD2798.54000 XOF
1000 RSD5597.08000 XOF
2000 RSD11194.16000 XOF
5000 RSD27985.40000 XOF
10000 RSD55970.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Serbian Dinar
1 XOF0.17866 RSD
5 XOF0.89332 RSD
10 XOF1.78665 RSD
20 XOF3.57330 RSD
50 XOF8.93325 RSD
100 XOF17.86650 RSD
250 XOF44.66625 RSD
500 XOF89.33250 RSD
1000 XOF178.66500 RSD
2000 XOF357.33000 RSD
5000 XOF893.32500 RSD
10000 XOF1786.65000 RSD