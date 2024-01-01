5 Serbian dinars to Norwegian kroner

Convert RSD to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 rsd
0.48 nok

1.00000 RSD = 0.09651 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
How to convert Serbian dinars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 RSD0.09651 NOK
5 RSD0.48253 NOK
10 RSD0.96506 NOK
20 RSD1.93012 NOK
50 RSD4.82530 NOK
100 RSD9.65059 NOK
250 RSD24.12648 NOK
500 RSD48.25295 NOK
1000 RSD96.50590 NOK
2000 RSD193.01180 NOK
5000 RSD482.52950 NOK
10000 RSD965.05900 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Serbian Dinar
1 NOK10.36210 RSD
5 NOK51.81050 RSD
10 NOK103.62100 RSD
20 NOK207.24200 RSD
50 NOK518.10500 RSD
100 NOK1036.21000 RSD
250 NOK2590.52500 RSD
500 NOK5181.05000 RSD
1000 NOK10362.10000 RSD
2000 NOK20724.20000 RSD
5000 NOK51810.50000 RSD
10000 NOK103621.00000 RSD