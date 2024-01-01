5,000 Norwegian kroner to Serbian dinars

Convert NOK to RSD at the real exchange rate

5,000 nok
48,964.60 rsd

kr1.000 NOK = РСД9.793 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.245410.3666
Low9.77589.7758
Average9.943210.1077
Change-4.42%-2.50%
1 NOK to RSD stats

The performance of NOK to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.2454 and a 30 day low of 9.7758. This means the 30 day average was 9.9432. The change for NOK to RSD was -4.42.

The performance of NOK to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.3666 and a 90 day low of 9.7758. This means the 90 day average was 10.1077. The change for NOK to RSD was -2.50.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Serbian Dinar
1 NOK9.79292 RSD
5 NOK48.96460 RSD
10 NOK97.92920 RSD
20 NOK195.85840 RSD
50 NOK489.64600 RSD
100 NOK979.29200 RSD
250 NOK2,448.23000 RSD
500 NOK4,896.46000 RSD
1000 NOK9,792.92000 RSD
2000 NOK19,585.84000 RSD
5000 NOK48,964.60000 RSD
10000 NOK97,929.20000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 RSD0.10212 NOK
5 RSD0.51058 NOK
10 RSD1.02115 NOK
20 RSD2.04230 NOK
50 RSD5.10575 NOK
100 RSD10.21150 NOK
250 RSD25.52875 NOK
500 RSD51.05750 NOK
1000 RSD102.11500 NOK
2000 RSD204.23000 NOK
5000 RSD510.57500 NOK
10000 RSD1,021.15000 NOK