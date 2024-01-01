1 thousand Romanian leus to Jersey pounds

Convert RON to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
171.90 jep

1.00000 RON = 0.17190 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jersey pound
1 RON0.17190 JEP
5 RON0.85952 JEP
10 RON1.71904 JEP
20 RON3.43808 JEP
50 RON8.59520 JEP
100 RON17.19040 JEP
250 RON42.97600 JEP
500 RON85.95200 JEP
1000 RON171.90400 JEP
2000 RON343.80800 JEP
5000 RON859.52000 JEP
10000 RON1719.04000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Romanian Leu
1 JEP5.81721 RON
5 JEP29.08605 RON
10 JEP58.17210 RON
20 JEP116.34420 RON
50 JEP290.86050 RON
100 JEP581.72100 RON
250 JEP1454.30250 RON
500 JEP2908.60500 RON
1000 JEP5817.21000 RON
2000 JEP11634.42000 RON
5000 JEP29086.05000 RON
10000 JEP58172.10000 RON