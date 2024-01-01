100 Jersey pounds to Romanian leus

Convert JEP to RON at the real exchange rate

100 jep
584.02 ron

£1.000 JEP = L5.840 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.91465.9146
Low5.84025.7793
Average5.89605.8658
Change-0.72%0.71%
View full history

1 JEP to RON stats

The performance of JEP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9146 and a 30 day low of 5.8402. This means the 30 day average was 5.8960. The change for JEP to RON was -0.72.

The performance of JEP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9146 and a 90 day low of 5.7793. This means the 90 day average was 5.8658. The change for JEP to RON was 0.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Romanian Leu
1 JEP5.84016 RON
5 JEP29.20080 RON
10 JEP58.40160 RON
20 JEP116.80320 RON
50 JEP292.00800 RON
100 JEP584.01600 RON
250 JEP1,460.04000 RON
500 JEP2,920.08000 RON
1000 JEP5,840.16000 RON
2000 JEP11,680.32000 RON
5000 JEP29,200.80000 RON
10000 JEP58,401.60000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jersey pound
1 RON0.17123 JEP
5 RON0.85614 JEP
10 RON1.71228 JEP
20 RON3.42456 JEP
50 RON8.56140 JEP
100 RON17.12280 JEP
250 RON42.80700 JEP
500 RON85.61400 JEP
1000 RON171.22800 JEP
2000 RON342.45600 JEP
5000 RON856.14000 JEP
10000 RON1,712.28000 JEP