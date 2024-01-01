20 Romanian leus to Guernsey pounds

Convert RON to GGP at the real exchange rate

20 ron
3.44 ggp

1.00000 RON = 0.17190 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:43
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.928551.350651.531280.794471.346150.8826582.9892
1 EUR1.0769511.454581.649110.855621.449740.95062589.3752
1 CAD0.7403840.68748211.133730.5882130.9966680.653561.4439
1 AUD0.653050.6063880.88204210.5188290.8791030.57641554.1961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guernsey pound
1 RON0.17190 GGP
5 RON0.85952 GGP
10 RON1.71903 GGP
20 RON3.43806 GGP
50 RON8.59515 GGP
100 RON17.19030 GGP
250 RON42.97575 GGP
500 RON85.95150 GGP
1000 RON171.90300 GGP
2000 RON343.80600 GGP
5000 RON859.51500 GGP
10000 RON1719.03000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Romanian Leu
1 GGP5.81722 RON
5 GGP29.08610 RON
10 GGP58.17220 RON
20 GGP116.34440 RON
50 GGP290.86100 RON
100 GGP581.72200 RON
250 GGP1454.30500 RON
500 GGP2908.61000 RON
1000 GGP5817.22000 RON
2000 GGP11634.44000 RON
5000 GGP29086.10000 RON
10000 GGP58172.20000 RON