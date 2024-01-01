5000 Qatari rials to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert QAR to KWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 qar
422.626 kwd

1.00000 QAR = 0.08453 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
How to convert Qatari rials to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 QAR0.08453 KWD
5 QAR0.42263 KWD
10 QAR0.84525 KWD
20 QAR1.69050 KWD
50 QAR4.22626 KWD
100 QAR8.45252 KWD
250 QAR21.13130 KWD
500 QAR42.26260 KWD
1000 QAR84.52520 KWD
2000 QAR169.05040 KWD
5000 QAR422.62600 KWD
10000 QAR845.25200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 KWD11.83080 QAR
5 KWD59.15400 QAR
10 KWD118.30800 QAR
20 KWD236.61600 QAR
50 KWD591.54000 QAR
100 KWD1183.08000 QAR
250 KWD2957.70000 QAR
500 KWD5915.40000 QAR
1000 KWD11830.80000 QAR
2000 KWD23661.60000 QAR
5000 KWD59154.00000 QAR
10000 KWD118308.00000 QAR