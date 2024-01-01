500 Kuwaiti dinars to Qatari rials

Convert KWD to QAR at the real exchange rate

500 kwd
5,920.20 qar

1.00000 KWD = 11.84040 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 KWD11.84040 QAR
5 KWD59.20200 QAR
10 KWD118.40400 QAR
20 KWD236.80800 QAR
50 KWD592.02000 QAR
100 KWD1184.04000 QAR
250 KWD2960.10000 QAR
500 KWD5920.20000 QAR
1000 KWD11840.40000 QAR
2000 KWD23680.80000 QAR
5000 KWD59202.00000 QAR
10000 KWD118404.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 QAR0.08446 KWD
5 QAR0.42228 KWD
10 QAR0.84456 KWD
20 QAR1.68913 KWD
50 QAR4.22281 KWD
100 QAR8.44563 KWD
250 QAR21.11407 KWD
500 QAR42.22815 KWD
1000 QAR84.45630 KWD
2000 QAR168.91260 KWD
5000 QAR422.28150 KWD
10000 QAR844.56300 KWD