500 Qatari rials to Czech korunas

Convert QAR to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 qar
3,246.15 czk

1.00000 QAR = 6.49231 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.0281.34975278.970.7943760.928551524.841.53057
1 INR0.012044110.01625663.359950.009567570.011183618.36540.0184344
1 CAD0.74087861.51361206.6830.5885360.6879411129.721.13397
1 PKR0.003584610.2976230.0048383310.002847530.003328495.465960.00548652

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Czech Republic Koruna
1 QAR6.49231 CZK
5 QAR32.46155 CZK
10 QAR64.92310 CZK
20 QAR129.84620 CZK
50 QAR324.61550 CZK
100 QAR649.23100 CZK
250 QAR1623.07750 CZK
500 QAR3246.15500 CZK
1000 QAR6492.31000 CZK
2000 QAR12984.62000 CZK
5000 QAR32461.55000 CZK
10000 QAR64923.10000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Qatari Rial
1 CZK0.15403 QAR
5 CZK0.77014 QAR
10 CZK1.54028 QAR
20 CZK3.08056 QAR
50 CZK7.70140 QAR
100 CZK15.40280 QAR
250 CZK38.50700 QAR
500 CZK77.01400 QAR
1000 CZK154.02800 QAR
2000 CZK308.05600 QAR
5000 CZK770.14000 QAR
10000 CZK1540.28000 QAR