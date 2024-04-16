10 Polish zloty to British pounds sterling

Convert PLN to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 pln
1.97 gbp

1.000 PLN = 0.1967 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.940.80383.5920.9121,393.4110.98923.719
1 EUR1.06410.85488.9170.971,482.1711.68925.231
1 GBP1.2461.1711104.1351.1361,735.8413.68929.548
1 INR0.0120.0110.0110.01116.6690.1310.284

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / British Pound Sterling
1 PLN0.19670 GBP
5 PLN0.98350 GBP
10 PLN1.96699 GBP
20 PLN3.93398 GBP
50 PLN9.83495 GBP
100 PLN19.66990 GBP
250 PLN49.17475 GBP
500 PLN98.34950 GBP
1000 PLN196.69900 GBP
2000 PLN393.39800 GBP
5000 PLN983.49500 GBP
10000 PLN1,966.99000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Polish Zloty
1 GBP5.08391 PLN
5 GBP25.41955 PLN
10 GBP50.83910 PLN
20 GBP101.67820 PLN
50 GBP254.19550 PLN
100 GBP508.39100 PLN
250 GBP1,270.97750 PLN
500 GBP2,541.95500 PLN
1000 GBP5,083.91000 PLN
2000 GBP10,167.82000 PLN
5000 GBP25,419.55000 PLN
10000 GBP50,839.10000 PLN