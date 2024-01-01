10 thousand Philippine pesos to Jamaican dollars

Convert PHP to JMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 php
27,129 jmd

1.000 PHP = 2.713 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3790.9421.5570.8041,393.73154.4057.24
1 CAD0.72510.6831.1290.5831,010.5111.9495.249
1 EUR1.0621.46411.6530.8531,479.65163.9357.686
1 AUD0.6420.8860.60510.516895.40299.1984.651

How to convert Philippine pesos to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 PHP2.71290 JMD
5 PHP13.56450 JMD
10 PHP27.12900 JMD
20 PHP54.25800 JMD
50 PHP135.64500 JMD
100 PHP271.29000 JMD
250 PHP678.22500 JMD
500 PHP1,356.45000 JMD
1000 PHP2,712.90000 JMD
2000 PHP5,425.80000 JMD
5000 PHP13,564.50000 JMD
10000 PHP27,129.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 JMD0.36861 PHP
5 JMD1.84305 PHP
10 JMD3.68609 PHP
20 JMD7.37218 PHP
50 JMD18.43045 PHP
100 JMD36.86090 PHP
250 JMD92.15225 PHP
500 JMD184.30450 PHP
1000 JMD368.60900 PHP
2000 JMD737.21800 PHP
5000 JMD1,843.04500 PHP
10000 JMD3,686.09000 PHP