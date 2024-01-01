10 Jamaican dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert JMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
3.68 php

1.000 JMD = 0.3682 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6961.4651.6510.96917.753
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8821.7161.9341.13520.792
1 USD0.9420.804183.511.3791.5540.91316.715
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 JMD0.36825 PHP
5 JMD1.84124 PHP
10 JMD3.68248 PHP
20 JMD7.36496 PHP
50 JMD18.41240 PHP
100 JMD36.82480 PHP
250 JMD92.06200 PHP
500 JMD184.12400 PHP
1000 JMD368.24800 PHP
2000 JMD736.49600 PHP
5000 JMD1,841.24000 PHP
10000 JMD3,682.48000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 PHP2.71556 JMD
5 PHP13.57780 JMD
10 PHP27.15560 JMD
20 PHP54.31120 JMD
50 PHP135.77800 JMD
100 PHP271.55600 JMD
250 PHP678.89000 JMD
500 PHP1,357.78000 JMD
1000 PHP2,715.56000 JMD
2000 PHP5,431.12000 JMD
5000 PHP13,577.80000 JMD
10000 PHP27,155.60000 JMD