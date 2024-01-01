1 Omani rial to Bermudan dollars

Convert OMR to BMD at the real exchange rate

1 omr
2.60 bmd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = $2.597 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:14
OMR to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.59762.5983
Low2.59722.5972
Average2.59742.5976
Change0.00%-0.02%
1 OMR to BMD stats

The performance of OMR to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5976 and a 30 day low of 2.5972. This means the 30 day average was 2.5974. The change for OMR to BMD was 0.00.

The performance of OMR to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5983 and a 90 day low of 2.5972. This means the 90 day average was 2.5976. The change for OMR to BMD was -0.02.

How to convert Omani rials to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bermudan Dollar
1 OMR2.59734 BMD
5 OMR12.98670 BMD
10 OMR25.97340 BMD
20 OMR51.94680 BMD
50 OMR129.86700 BMD
100 OMR259.73400 BMD
250 OMR649.33500 BMD
500 OMR1,298.67000 BMD
1000 OMR2,597.34000 BMD
2000 OMR5,194.68000 BMD
5000 OMR12,986.70000 BMD
10000 OMR25,973.40000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BMD0.38501 OMR
5 BMD1.92505 OMR
10 BMD3.85010 OMR
20 BMD7.70020 OMR
50 BMD19.25050 OMR
100 BMD38.50100 OMR
250 BMD96.25250 OMR
500 BMD192.50500 OMR
1000 BMD385.01000 OMR
2000 BMD770.02000 OMR
5000 BMD1,925.05000 OMR
10000 BMD3,850.10000 OMR