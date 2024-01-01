1 thousand New Zealand dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert NZD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
465.38 shp

$1.000 NZD = £0.4654 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
NZD to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 NZD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47950.4844
Low0.45690.4569
Average0.46700.4768
Change-2.95%-2.73%
1 NZD to SHP stats

The performance of NZD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4795 and a 30 day low of 0.4569. This means the 30 day average was 0.4670. The change for NZD to SHP was -2.95.

The performance of NZD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4844 and a 90 day low of 0.4569. This means the 90 day average was 0.4768. The change for NZD to SHP was -2.73.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.8081.3870.858146.48
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6220.9040.55995.468
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.351.7761.1187.626
1 EUR1.0921.6760.852191.5311.5140.937159.995

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 NZD0.46538 SHP
5 NZD2.32688 SHP
10 NZD4.65376 SHP
20 NZD9.30752 SHP
50 NZD23.26880 SHP
100 NZD46.53760 SHP
250 NZD116.34400 SHP
500 NZD232.68800 SHP
1000 NZD465.37600 SHP
2000 NZD930.75200 SHP
5000 NZD2,326.88000 SHP
10000 NZD4,653.76000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / New Zealand Dollar
1 SHP2.14880 NZD
5 SHP10.74400 NZD
10 SHP21.48800 NZD
20 SHP42.97600 NZD
50 SHP107.44000 NZD
100 SHP214.88000 NZD
250 SHP537.20000 NZD
500 SHP1,074.40000 NZD
1000 SHP2,148.80000 NZD
2000 SHP4,297.60000 NZD
5000 SHP10,744.00000 NZD
10000 SHP21,488.00000 NZD