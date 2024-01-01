10 New Zealand dollars to Malawian kwachas

Convert NZD to MWK at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
10,327.10 mwk

$1.000 NZD = MK1,033 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,062.21001,071.5100
Low1,017.11001,017.1100
Average1,041.36601,051.7001
Change-2.78%-0.70%
1 NZD to MWK stats

The performance of NZD to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,062.2100 and a 30 day low of 1,017.1100. This means the 30 day average was 1,041.3660. The change for NZD to MWK was -2.78.

The performance of NZD to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,071.5100 and a 90 day low of 1,017.1100. This means the 90 day average was 1,051.7001. The change for NZD to MWK was -0.70.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 NZD1,032.71000 MWK
5 NZD5,163.55000 MWK
10 NZD10,327.10000 MWK
20 NZD20,654.20000 MWK
50 NZD51,635.50000 MWK
100 NZD103,271.00000 MWK
250 NZD258,177.50000 MWK
500 NZD516,355.00000 MWK
1000 NZD1,032,710.00000 MWK
2000 NZD2,065,420.00000 MWK
5000 NZD5,163,550.00000 MWK
10000 NZD10,327,100.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / New Zealand Dollar
1 MWK0.00097 NZD
5 MWK0.00484 NZD
10 MWK0.00968 NZD
20 MWK0.01937 NZD
50 MWK0.04842 NZD
100 MWK0.09683 NZD
250 MWK0.24208 NZD
500 MWK0.48417 NZD
1000 MWK0.96833 NZD
2000 MWK1.93666 NZD
5000 MWK4.84165 NZD
10000 MWK9.68330 NZD