250 Malawian kwachas to New Zealand dollars

Convert MWK to NZD at the real exchange rate

250 mwk
0.37 nzd

1.00000 MWK = 0.00146 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MWK to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046587.12191.434911.659270.964718.9546
1GBP1.1532711.2069100.4751.654841.913591.1125621.8599
1USD0.955550.828569183.25071.371151.585540.921818.1124
1INR0.01147820.00995270.012011910.01647010.01904540.01107260.217565

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / New Zealand Dollar
1 MWK0.00146 NZD
5 MWK0.00732 NZD
10 MWK0.01464 NZD
20 MWK0.02929 NZD
50 MWK0.07322 NZD
100 MWK0.14644 NZD
250 MWK0.36610 NZD
500 MWK0.73220 NZD
1000 MWK1.46441 NZD
2000 MWK2.92882 NZD
5000 MWK7.32205 NZD
10000 MWK14.64410 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 NZD682.86900 MWK
5 NZD3414.34500 MWK
10 NZD6828.69000 MWK
20 NZD13657.38000 MWK
50 NZD34143.45000 MWK
100 NZD68286.90000 MWK
250 NZD170717.25000 MWK
500 NZD341434.50000 MWK
1000 NZD682869.00000 MWK
2000 NZD1365738.00000 MWK
5000 NZD3414345.00000 MWK
10000 NZD6828690.00000 MWK